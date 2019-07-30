Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave.
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Geraldine A. JOHNSON


1943 - 2019
Geraldine A. JOHNSON Obituary
Age 75, of Lakeville Died on July 28, 2019 Geraldine Ann Marie Elizabeth (Hauer) Johnson died on July 28, 2019. Born in Waco, Texas to Herbert and Helen Hauer on December 15, 1943; she was the first baby girl born in the Army Hospital there. She married Lynn Oliver Johnson in 1964. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Helen & Herbert Hauer and her beloved son, Christopher in 1987. She is survived by her husband Lynn, son Steven (Tami) and wonderful grandchildren, Amber, Roman, Demitri, Kira and Xavier. She also held a special place in her heart for Toni Sordahl. Also surviving are many loving friends, neighbors and relatives, especially the Klecatsky, McAlpin, Ives and Sordahl families. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, August 3rd at the Church of St. Joseph, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount. Gathering of Friends 2 hours prior to the Mass at church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family for donation to her favorite charities. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on July 30, 2019
