O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor St Paul, Holy Family Residence
330 Exchange St. S.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor St Paul, Holy Family Residence
330 Exchange St. S.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor St Paul, Holy Family Residence
330 Exchange St. S.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Loving, Generous, Devoted, Hardworking, Funny ~ Jan. 15, 1929 ~ May 19, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Geraldine Wolfe announces her passing, at age 90, surrounded by her family and faith. Gerry was a daughter, sister, cousin, mother, aunt, grandma, and great-grandma. Gerry loved the Minnesota Twins, Green Bay Packers, NASCAR and Jeff Gordon, The Antiques Roadshow, and trips to the Minnesota State Fair. She was a masterful card maker and she spoiled all her extended family pets - birds, cats, dogs, fish, and more. Preceded in death by her beloved son Michael, parents Leo and Kathryn Spence, infant brother Joseph Spence, sister Maureen and brother-in-law Pete Brandt, and sister Patricia Chapman. Left to honor her memory are her children Rick (Thí Mí), Terry (Linda), Kathleen (Cary) Armstead, Barbara (Doug) Erickson, Mary Jo (Mike) Haider, Scott (Jenny), Pat (Janet); grandchildren Denise, Jenny (Matt), Alice (John), Teresa (Matt), Jessica, Kelly (Pat), Nikki (Charlie), Michael (Kaylie), Colin, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren Grace, Madilynn, Alyce, and Ben; cousins, nieces and a nephew. Visitation Thursday, May 23 4-8 PM, with Rosary 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial and luncheon Friday, May 24 at 10:30 AM. Both services at Little Sisters of the Poor St Paul, Holy Family Residence, 330 Exchange St. S., St. Paul. Following lunch, the interment will occur at Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor St Paul. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from May 20 to May 21, 2019
