Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION
51 7th Street West
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Geraldine Anne "Jeri" MANDEL


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Anne "Jeri" MANDEL Obituary
(Michaels) Beloved and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Age 90 of Oakdale, Minnesota. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 27, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Walter J. Mandel, infant daughter Jeanne Marie, parents George and Armorel Michaels and brothers Robert G. and Donald Michaels. Survived by children Jim (Gail), Marilyn (Bob) LeClair, Don (Kathy), Patrice (Bob) Zangs, Kate (Jeff) Noreen, Dean; 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two more great grandchildren expected this spring; and brother Clayton E. (Gerry) Michaels. As a mother of seven children, a church volunteer and a grade school teacher's aide for over a decade, Jeri had a lifelong commitment to the safety, care, growth, compassion and sanctity of all children. Visitation Friday, March 8 from 4-8PM at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 9 at 11AM at CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 7th Street West, St. Paul with 1 hour visitation prior to Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. A special thank you for the exceptional care provided by Home Instead Senior Care, Maplewood, MN, Norris Square, Cottage Grove, MN, Boutwell's Landing/Allina Hospice, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to the , c/o Geraldine A. Mandel Memorial, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019
