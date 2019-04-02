Home

Geraldine "Gerry" ASCHER

Geraldine "Gerry" ASCHER Obituary
Age 93 Passed away on March 31, 2019 She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; parents, Julius and Helen Magda; and sister, Connie. Survived by children, Corinne (John) Shepherd, Therese Adams, Mark (Melissa Maude) Ascher, Kathryn (Steve) Selchow, Chris (Susan) Ascher, Michael (Erin) Ascher and Elizabeth Stroner; grandchildren, Jim Shepherd, John, Alexis and Ben Ascher, Michael & Nicholas Selchow, Joe & Will Ascher, and Catherine Stroner; great-grandson, Declan Shepherd. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Church of St. Richard, 7540 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 5542. Visitation one hour prior to service only, luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019
