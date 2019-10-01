Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West Saint Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
West Saint Paul, MN
Geraldine C. ZAHRADKA

Passed away September 29, 2019 At the age of 88 Preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years, Ernest; daughter, Margaret Mary; grandson, Ian; & all of her siblings. Survived by sons, Joseph, Michael (Rita), Thomas (Glenda) & Ernest (Jody); grandchildren, Amanda, Kyle, Robert, Taylor, Cassie & Zach; great-grandson, Kevin and nieces & nephews. Geraldine was a wonderful wife & mother of 5 children who enjoyed volunteering her time at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, October 3rd at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler; WSP with a Visitation 1-hr. prior to the Mass at church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
