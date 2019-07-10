|
|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother Great Grandmother ~ Age 93 of Maplewood Preceded in death husband Edward, 2 brothers & 3 sisters. Survived by children Dave (Judy) & Debbie Lynch (Richard); grandchildren Danielle Hintz (Matt), Anthony Dabruzzi, Erin Jennie (Jake) & Jackie Matzke (Jon); great granddaughters Victoria & Josie; brother Marvin Hodgin (Clara) and brother-in-law Harry Schmidt. Memorial Service Friday, July 12th at 5:00 pm with visitation one hour before the service at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019