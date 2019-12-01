|
Age 95, of St. Paul, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Folkestone Senior Living in Wayzata. She was born October 2, 1924, to Eugene and Helen (Hanson) Rylander in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from St. Paul Johnson HS in 1942 and the University of Minnesota in 1946 with a B.S. in Nutrition. Gerry joined the U.S. Navy "Waves" in October of 1944 and was stationed in San Francisco. She received an honorable discharge in May of 1946. Gerry married Owen Hallberg on December 27, 1947, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage before Owen passed away in 1998. Gerry loved being a stay at home mother to her children. She also enjoyed playing golf at Forest Hills Golf Club and her Roseville, MN bridge clubs. She was an avid knitter, and leaves a legacy of baby blankets for great-grandchildren she will never meet. Gerry was proud of her Swedish heritage and instilled that in her grandchildren through summer visits to Gammelgarden museum Swedish camp. She also delivered dozens of Swedish tea rings over the years to friends and family during the Christmas season. Gerry is survived by her sons, Stephen of Jamestown, ND and John (Renee) of Wayzata, MN; beloved grandchildren, Greta and Peter; sister, Janet Myers (Miller) of Naples, FL and her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; and daughters, Janicy and Judy. We are grateful to the many care providers at Folkestone in Wayzata and to the many hours of care provided by the team at Joyful Companions. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chisago City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Chisago City, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019