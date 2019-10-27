Home

Geraldine Iris (Gerri) McARDELL


1927 - 2019
Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma Born on April 13, 1927, in Amery, Wisconsin. Died on October 25, 2019, in Hudson, Wisconsin. Gerri was 92 years old at the time of her death. Preceded in death by mother Loretta (Legrid) Garbe, father Louis Garbe, step mother Edith (Hedman) Garbe, brother Baby Boy Garbe, brother William Garbe, sister Alice Hallgren. Survived by loving daughters Barbara Redmond, Carol Ann McArdell, Janice Schumann (Kim), Kathe Nickleby (John); 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In Gerri's final letter to her daughters, she wrote: "I was grateful for my Christian parents, my dad as close to the heavenly father as an earthly father could be, my mother, Loretta, who gave me life and my mother, Edith, who taught me to live life." Funeral service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Noon, Visitation 11:00-Noon at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton St., West St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery., White Bear Lake. Memorials Preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
