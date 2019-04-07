|
Passed peacefully January 14, 2019 Geraldine Leder (nee Shuster on July 18, 1923 in Niagra Falls, Ontario, Canada) passed peacefully on Monday, 14 January 2019 at her home in Los Altos, California. She was 95 years old and remained active -- playing piano, telling stories and visiting with friends and relatives until the end. During her long life, she immersed herself in family; professional musical performance, teaching and coaching; and a broad social network of friends and fellow performers. Gerry also greatly enjoyed private time reading and completing the New York Times' Crossword and Anacrostic. Gerry was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William B. Leder (1926-2011); her sister Rose Kirsh (1912-2010), brother Frank Shuster (1916-2002) and nephew Steve Shuster (1949-2017). She is survived by her children, Gwyneth Leder (+ Leonard Garber) of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Richard O. Leder (+ Cherrill Spencer) of Palo Alto, California; and Jacqueline J. Leder (+ Stephen Macek) of Naperville, Illinois; by 3 grandchildren Sierra Spencer Leder (Paris, France), Aleeza Leder Macek (Champaign-Urbana, Illinois) and Sebastian Leder Macek (Ann Arbor, Michigan); by nieces Carol Kirsh of Toronto, Canada; Rosalind Shuster (+ Richard Wechsler) of Los Angeles, California and Judy Kirsh (+ Robin Riddihough) of Ottawa, Canada; and nephew David Kirsh (+ Joy DeBeyer) of La Jolla, California. Gerry played piano for audiences for more than 85 years. During and after study with Boris Berlin at the Toronto Conservatory, she began her professional career in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Subsequently, she resided in New York City, where she played professionally for Ballet Theater (later ABT), the Metropolitan Opera and many others; in the New Jersey Symphony and around central NJ; in and around St. Paul, Minnesota, where she was a very active member of St. Paul Piano Teachers, MMTA, the Schubert Club and a host of other music associations; in Antwerp, Belgium and Charlotte, NC (while residing there); and finally, in Palo Alto and Los Altos, California, where she played primarily at the Avenidas Senior Center and at the Bridgepoint at Los Altos Retirement Community where she lived. In addition, her dedication to teaching is highlighted in the love and commitment received back over all her 95 years from her myriad of students and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory may be directed to either the St. Paul Piano Teachers (https://sppta.org/) or Classical San Francisco KDFC/KUSC at KUSC.org (888-966-5454), KDFC, PO Box 80354, Los Angeles, CA 90074. Memorial to be Scheduled.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019