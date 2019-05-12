Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John in the Wilderness Church
White Bear Lake, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John in the Wilderness Church
White Bear Lake, MN
Geraldine LETOURNEAU Obituary
Age 88, of White Bear Lake. Survived by daughters Laurie (Rick) Jennrich, Heidi (Tom) Fitzgerald. Very special grandchildren: Kirsten (Patrick) Mihalik, Kelli (Alex) Yue, T.J. Fitzgerald and Patrick Fitzgerald. Three great grandchildren: Joseph Mihalik, Charlotte and George Yue and many special nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Service Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 am at St. John in the Wilderness Church in White Bear Lake. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John in the Wilderness Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
