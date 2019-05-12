|
Age 88, of White Bear Lake. Survived by daughters Laurie (Rick) Jennrich, Heidi (Tom) Fitzgerald. Very special grandchildren: Kirsten (Patrick) Mihalik, Kelli (Alex) Yue, T.J. Fitzgerald and Patrick Fitzgerald. Three great grandchildren: Joseph Mihalik, Charlotte and George Yue and many special nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral Service Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 am at St. John in the Wilderness Church in White Bear Lake. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John in the Wilderness Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019