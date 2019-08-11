|
Age 96 of Richfield Preceded in death by husband, Rudolph; sister, Carol Thompkins. Survived by daughters, Marlys (Michael) Wallman, Peggy (Dale) Boehm; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Dwight Wilson; childhood friend of 84 years, Bernice Cole; niece and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, Aug. 23 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Private interment Pleasant View. Visitation one hour before the service. Memorials to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Samaritan's Purse. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019