Age 95 of St. Paul Born in Mankato, MN to Violet and Clarence. Gerry passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 at St. John's Hospital. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Anthony "Tony"; brother, Jack; sisters, Jean & Mavia "Mitzi" Hartquist. Survived by her children, Timothy (Barbara), Kathryn (Barbara Hopperstad) and Michael (Susan); grandchildren, Steven and Katie; step-grandchild, Scott (Jenny) Hillesheim. Many nieces, nephews and step-great grandchildren. East Side resident married 42 yrs. Proud employee of the Dept. of Public Safety for 25 yrs. Loved people, close friendships, shopping antiques & main street shops in MN towns. A private Memorial Service will be held Nov. 30, at 1:30 p.m. The service will be Livestreamed starting at 1:30pm to the Wulff Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook
.com/104764724610072 This video will still be available on our page after the service for those who have missed the livestream. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. A celebration of life will be held later. The family extends gratitude to Homestead at Maplewood and staff for the care she received during her residency. Memorials preferred to the American Diabetes Association
and LifePoint Church. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com