|
|
Passed away on April 26, 2019 in St. Paul at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rodney. Survived by loving family, Sally (Gary) Nash and Layne (Diane) Madsen; grandchildren, Brian, Peter (Annikki), Natalie and David Nash; great granddaughters, Sasja and Katja Nash; siblings, Dale Olson, Dorothy Dobson Burns and Larry (Doreen) Olson of Brainerd; and many friends and relatives. She especially loved playing bridge, visiting Tower Street neighbors, and being active in her church community. Memorial Service 11AM on Wednesday, May 1st at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church, 2280 Stillwater Avenue, Maplewood with visitation 1 hour before the service. Memorials preferred to Beaver Lake Church or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019