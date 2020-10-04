1/
Geraldine M. "Gerri" RYAN
Age 89 (nee Wegworth) Passed away on October 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Bill and daughter Judy Stein. Survived by son Steve (Carole); son-in-law Thomas; grandchildren Rickie, Jon, Ian & Justine; 4 great grandchildren and very dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 9th at 12 Noon at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 Margaret Street, North St. Paul. Visitation Thursday, October 8th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Animal Humane Society.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
