Age 88, formerly of Roseville. Born May 20, 1930, passed away on May 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Harry "Al", first husband Robert Wagner, granddaughter Megan Detzler, siblings Patricia Krengel, Farrell Bergquist, Bruce Bergquist, stepson Robert. Survived by brother Darrell (Vicky) Bergquist; children Gregory (Katie) Wagner, Ann (Ed) Dedman, Joan (Wyman) Detzler; also stepchildren Larry, Christi (Merle) Marquez, Christopher (Connie), Sheri; plus 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was a loving, caring and supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passions included sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, Bible study, and was actively involved in her church. Funeral service 10:30 AM Thursday, May 23 at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 3115 N. Victoria Ave., Roseville. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019