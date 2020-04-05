|
Gerry was called home to her Lord on 14th March 2020. She was born on 22 October 1927 in Watertown, SD. She was a beloved mother, grand mother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Frances Schmitt nee Liefeld and her sister Joanita Meyer. She is survived by her brother Stanley Schmitt and her five children, Patty O'Hara Schoeller (Jim), Michael O'Hara (Sue), Nancy O'Hara Engfer (Terry), John O'Hara ( Noreen) and Bill O'Hara (Nancy Miller) and by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children. She graduated from Waverly High School after her children were in school, she started working at Municipal Utilities in Watertown, SD. She retired from there in 1991 and moved to the Twin Cities. Throughout her life; she was devoted to her faith and her family. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at Cerenity Marian Care Center. We felt great comfort in knowing she was in your care when we could not be there. The rosary and memorial mass will be later this year. As will, the interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waverly, SD and a gathering hosted by her children.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020