1/1
Geraldine Mary (Cosgrove) SARTOR
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
July 1, 1931 – July 18, 2020 Geri passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by family and friends at Oak Meadows. Geri was born in South St. Paul and was a lifelong resident of the area. Geri was a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother to six and great grandmother to four. Geri was a true social butterfly with a beautiful smile and laugh who loved interacting with anyone and everyone. This quality helped her at Hillshire Farms where she was a top sales agent for many years. Her passions were her family and friends, her church and the YMCA she so loved. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Guardian Angles Catholic Church, 8260 4th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128. Limited number of spaces available to attend. Sign up through Guardian Angels Church – either online (www.guardian-angels.org & click on the "Funeral Information" Button) or call the parish office – 651- 738-2223. Masks Required and Social Distancing Service Will be Livestreamed – access through www.guardian-angels.org & click on the "Funeral Information" Button. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Guardian Angles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
