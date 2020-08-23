Devoted Mother, Caring Sister, Beloved Daughter, and Selfless Friend Passed away at just 52 years old on August 10, 2020. Geri was a ray of light to everyone she encountered and the impact of her love will continue to be felt and missed. Geri is greeted in heaven by her mom Helen Juve, uncle Dick Perlinger, & aunt Eileen Akre. Surviving her is father Jerome Juve, her siblings; Leo Juve, Melissa Juve, & Jenette Juve, her children; Mathew Kuehl, Ashley Kuehl, & Jaclyn Kuehl. As well as an abundance of loved ones and countless friends. A celebration of life in honor of Geri will be held at 6 pm on Friday, August 28th at Battle Creek Pavillion.









