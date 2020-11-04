1/2
Geraldine "Gerry" NASSEFF
….faithful daughter of the Church entered eternal life on the Solemnity of All Saints. She is preceded in death by infant son, John, husband Arthur, sister Gloria Van Heel, and son-in-law, Richard Miller. She will be forever cherished by daughters Anne Miller, Teresa (Kevin) Moore, Kathleen (Jon) Peterson, Julianne (Mark) Gubash, Linda (Simon) Haeg, grandchildren, Jill, Dan, Kevin, Krista, Brett, Nikki, Laura, Karissa, Adam, Caitlin, Lindsey, Alex, Josh & Meghan, and twenty-one great grandchildren. Also survived by dear sister Joyce Eaton of Round Rock, Texas, sister-in-law, Helene Houle, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special family friend, Dennis Conway. Gerry will be remembered for an unwavering commitment to her faith and family. She persevered through many adversities by following the simple maxim of Saint Padre Pio: pray, hope and don't worry. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Maronite Catholic Church. She was a proud volunteer for St. Joseph Hospital, Store to Door, and Holy Family Society. We are eternally grateful for the special care Mom received during the last months of her life and our ability to be with her. DIVINE LITURGY OF THE FAITHFULLY DEPARTED will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Mendota Heights. Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation, Mass and interment will be limited to family only; however, Divine Liturgy will be livestreamed on the church's website, https://www.holyfamilymaronitechurch.org/ We hope that you will be united with us in prayer and spirit. On behalf of Gerry, we thank the many friends, family and parishioners who have supported her over the years. We are blessed by your love for her. Memorials preferred to Holy Family Maronite Catholic Church. 651-457-6200





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
