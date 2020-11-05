….faithful daughter of the Church entered eternal life on the Solemnity of All Saints. DIVINE LITURGY OF THE FAITHFULLY DEPARTED will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Mendota Heights. Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation, Mass and interment will be limited to family only; however, Divine Liturgy will be livestreamed on the church's website, https://www.holyfamilymaronite church.org/
Memorials preferred to Holy Family Maronite Catholic Church. Full notice ran Wednesday, November 4th. 651-457-6200