Age 88 Entered eternal life on September 9, 2020. Gerry is survived by the love of her life, Joe, after just celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary; three daughters: Barbara (Gordon) Godbout, Linda (Jill Miyasaka) Pechous, Julie (Bryan) Osladil; four grandchildren: Adam (Maria) Godbout, Emily (Jay) Seeman, Matt Osladil, Megan (Blake) Walters and three precious great grandchildren. Gerry lived out her faith in establishing a Christian home, raising her family, excelling at craft work and enjoying traveling with Joe, family and friends. Visitation at 9:30-11:30 am; Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am, Saturday, September 19th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 Second Ave NW, New Brighton, MN 55112. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist or the Alzheimer's Association
