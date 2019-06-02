Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Gerrie" PETERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine "Gerrie" PETERSON Obituary
Age 64 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Colorado Springs, CO Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Pete & Florence Valdez; sisters, Vivian Zunk & Olivia Valdez. Survived by loving husband of 45 years, Randy; sons, Brian (Patty) & Brad (Amber); grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Carter, Hunter, Gunner, & Rylie; sisters, Trisha (Larry) Uhrich & Cathi Zook; brother, Richard (Dallas) Valdez; also other loving relatives & friends. Gerrie loved her family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, June 5th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now