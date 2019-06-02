|
Age 64 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Colorado Springs, CO Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 21, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Pete & Florence Valdez; sisters, Vivian Zunk & Olivia Valdez. Survived by loving husband of 45 years, Randy; sons, Brian (Patty) & Brad (Amber); grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Carter, Hunter, Gunner, & Rylie; sisters, Trisha (Larry) Uhrich & Cathi Zook; brother, Richard (Dallas) Valdez; also other loving relatives & friends. Gerrie loved her family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, June 5th, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 9-10 AM prior to Mass. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019