Geraldine "Jerry" (Yeager) WILLIAMS


Geraldine "Jerry" (Yeager) WILLIAMS Obituary
August 27, 1929 — June 13, 2019 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimers. Survived by daughters, Chris (Bob) Acosta, Carol (Bert) Price, and Charlotte Neuman; grandchildren, Tami, Jessica, Jenni, and Kate; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Jeremy, Carson, and Ethan; special friends, Brenda, Lee, and Dick; sisters, Kathy and Betty; extended family and friends. Special thanks to Health Partners hospice for the care they provided over the last several months, and the caregivers (especially Frieda) from New Perspectives-Roseville. Private family visitation. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
