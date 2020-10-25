1/1
Geralyn "Geri" PEDERSEN
1959 - 2020
Age 61 of Coon Rapids Passed away on October 21, 2020 She was born July 10, 1959 in St. Paul, MN. Geri graduated from Hill Murray High School in 1977 and obtained a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the College of St. Thomas. She worked as a probation officer with the Adult Division, Ramsey County until retiring in 2019 after 37 years. Geri is survived by her husband of 30 years, Glenn; parents, Donald and Colleen Theissen; children, Jacob (Danielle) & Lucas Pedersen; brothers, Stephen (Susan), Mike (Jean) & Jeff; sisters, Maria Theissen, Andrea (Greg) Radke & Laura (Jon) Ragner; many nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd & Ella Hill, Ray & Kathryn Theissen; and sister, Susan. Funeral service at EAGLE BROOK CHURCH – ANOKA CAMPUS (1100 – US 10, Anoka) Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Gary Sinise Foundation. 763-783-1100





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
