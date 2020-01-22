Home

O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Gerard "Jerry" ANDERSON


1930 - 2020
Gerard "Jerry" ANDERSON Obituary
Age 89 Of Lakeland Gerard "Jerry" Beldon Anderson, age 89 of Lakeland, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Jerry was born on December 25, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Laurel and Margaretha (nee Jorgenson) Anderson. Jerry grew up and attended school in and around the St. Paul area. On May 3, 1952, Jerry married Patricia, the love of his life. In 1953, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. Jerry worked for 3M for 40 years in a variety of data processing positions after his service in the Navy Jerry was a man of many passions. He was known as a very enthusiastic and dedicated gardener, with his gardens containing many types of flowers and colors. Besides gardening, woodworking, playing card games, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Jerry always made time for his family and made sure that everyone always felt loved. Jerry will remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia; children, Denise Eisinger (Allen), Kevin Anderson, Troy Anderson (Kristie); grandchildren, Chandler Anderson, Jozie Anderson, Jesse Juelfs, Austin (Alex) Anderson-Cazales, Maddie Anderson, Josh (Brenda) Eisinger, Jake (Melissa) Eisinger; great grandchildren, Ava Eisinger, Mia Eisinger and Eli Eisinger. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Laurel and Margaretha Anderson and daughter, Cynthia G. Anderson. A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life was held at 11:00 am, Monday, January 20th at the Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
