Gerard "Jerry" BELDON

Gerard "Jerry" BELDON Obituary
Age 89 Of Lakeland, Minnesota Gerard "Jerry" Beldon Anderson, age 89 of Lakeland, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 14th, 2020 surrounded by family. Jerry was born on December 25th, 1930 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Laurel and Margaretha (nee Jorgenson) Anderson. On May 3rd, 1952, Jerry married Patricia, the love of his life. Jerry will remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia; children, Denise Eisinger (Allen), Kevin Anderson, Troy Anderson (Kristie) Grandchildren, Chandler Anderson, Jozie Anderson, Jesse Juelfs, Austin (Alex) Anderson-Cazales, Maddie Anderson, Josh (Brenda) Eisinger, Jake (Melissa) Eisinger; Great Grandchildren, Ava Eisinger, Mia Eisinger and Eli Eisinger. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Laurel and Margaretha Anderson and daughter, Cynthia G. Anderson. A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life took place on Monday, January 20th at the Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to the Memorial Lutheran Church of Afton, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020
