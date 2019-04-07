|
|
Age 88 Passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Marlyn (Molly); children Kevin (Elisa), Deborah (Michael) Young, Jeanne (William) Thalhuber, James (Janet), Donna (Brian) Wert, Mary Jo (Daniel) Nestrud; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother David; sister Tillie (Roger) Sauerer; many relatives & friends. Prayer Service Tuesday (4/9) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at The Homestead at Maplewood for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019