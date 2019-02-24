|
|
Age 87 - of Shoreview Passed away February 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his twin sister, Lydia; brother, Martin. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Lois; daughters, Sharon (John) Turiak and Marisa Paulat; grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Turiak and Eric (Rachel) Turiak; great-grandchild, Isabella Turuak; siblings, Helmut Paulat, Hartmut (Joyce) Paulat and Ted (Karon) Paulat; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 27 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019