Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerhard PAULAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerhard PAULAT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerhard PAULAT Obituary
Age 87 - of Shoreview Passed away February 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his twin sister, Lydia; brother, Martin. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Lois; daughters, Sharon (John) Turiak and Marisa Paulat; grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Turiak and Eric (Rachel) Turiak; great-grandchild, Isabella Turuak; siblings, Helmut Paulat, Hartmut (Joyce) Paulat and Ted (Karon) Paulat; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 27 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 N. Rice St., Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now