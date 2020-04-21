Of Eden Prairie Passed away April 13, 2020, following declining health after major heart surgery. Gerry was born and raised in St. Paul and celebrated his 80th birthday last September. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Helen Hamann and his second wife Sandy Hamann (nee Thiel) of Breckenridge, Minnesota. He is survived by his brother Cris (Dianne) Hamann of Eden Prairie, and sons Mike (Lara) Hamann of Evanston, Illinois, Andy (Tammy) Hamann of Paris, France, and Tim (Jessica) Hamann of Seattle, Washington. He will be missed and fondly remembered as 'Grandpa G' by his six grandchildren, including Elise, Nick, Henry, Anna, Emily and Aoife. After graduating from St. Cloud State University in 1961 with a degree in English, Gerry married his former wife, Connie Winkowski (nee Frank) of St. Cloud. They lived in Chanhassen and Rochester before settling in Eden Prairie to raise their three boys. Gerry taught English and Speech in the Centennial School District through the 1960's before starting a career in sales. He worked for Northwestern Mutual Life for several years before selling homes for local MN real estate developers Orin Thompson, Centex Homes and RMC Homes. Gerry played hockey for St. Paul Central High School, was a member of The Order of DeMolay – St. Paul Chapter and served in the Army Reserves from 1959-1965. In his retirement, Gerry enjoyed golf and boating, spending as much time as he could with family and friends. We will remember Gerry for his intelligence, sharp wit, fondness for telling jokes, hospitality, and resilience. He loved his family fiercely and will be dearly missed. A celebration of Gerry's life will be announced later this year.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2020.