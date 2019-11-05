Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF THE WAY
3382 Lexington Ave. N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF THE WAY
3382 Lexington Ave. N.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Gerry (Conrad) SCHMALKE Obituary
Age 91, of Shoreview Died on November 2, 2019 Preceded in death first husband, Donald T. Davis and second husband, Raymond Schmalke. Survived by children, Bonnie (Gordon) Johnson, Barbara (Bridget) Davis-Fritz, Janet Davis and Paul (Kimberly) Davis; also by her large blended family of blood and heart. Funeral service Friday 11:00 AM (Visitation 10-11 AM) at PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF THE WAY; 3382 Lexington Ave. N., Shoreview. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 W. Hwy 96, Shoreview. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to American Diabetes Association or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019
