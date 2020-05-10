Of Shakopee, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother. She was also a caring teacher, spirited Democrat, and trusted friend to all who knew her. Gert was preceded in death by her husband John; sister, Betty; and brother Tom. Survived by her children, Dr. Jim Suel, Bill Suel, Mary Pat Suel, Kelly Bishop (Dan), Mark Suel, Charlie Suel and Maura Kipp; her brothers, Dr. Frank Brown and John Brown; her seven cherished grandchildren, Katie, Peter, Julia, Alex, Luke, Kathleen and Estelle; and her many dear nieces and nephews. Gert was born and raised in Madison Lake, Minnesota. She earned her degree from Mankato State Teachers College and began her high school teaching career in Watertown. In the 1950s she moved and began teaching in Shakopee. She later taught (into her '70s) at The Carver-Scott Coop, an alternative high school. Gert served two terms on the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC). She was an active member of the Shakopee Book Lover's Club for more than sixty years. She loved gardening and lively conversations with family and friends. She had a knack for home decorating and a strong fashion sense; she always looked stunning & stylish whatever the occasion. With sparkling eyes and a heart of gold, "Gertie" had a way of making all people in her path feel as though they were the most special and important human beings in the entire world. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gert's memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store