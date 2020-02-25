|
Age 102, of Little Canada Passed away peacefully at her residence (The Mayfield) on February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence "Pete". Mother of Barry (Barbara), Nancy (Jack) Simonson, and Ken (Amy); Gert was a grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Thursday, February 27th, at The Church of St. John the Evangelist, 389 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Special thanks to hospice and her caregivers: Melissa, Carrie, Mary, Deb, De, Kassia, Jennine, Chris, Katie, Florence, Rachel and Gabby also Michelle, Sylvia, Anita and all her Mayfield friends. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020