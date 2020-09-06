Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family of September 3, 2020. Age 88 of North St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, William; and son, William. Survived by children, Patrick (Patricia), Thomas (Pamela), Mary Beth Steinbach (Terry) & Jim (Christine); Loving Grandmother of Lisa (Ryan), Jackie, Brianna (Ryan), Kaitlin (John), Andrew (Christina), Rebecca (James), David, Abraham, Grace, Jill (Ben), Lucas, Jake, Alison (Chris) & Hailey; Great Grandmother of Alex, Logan, Naomi & Wyatt. Mass of Christian Burial Friday (September 11, 2020) 12:00 PM at Church of St. Peter, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Addition. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association
and St. Croix Hospice. Our Mom/Granny was the heart of our family. Full of love and kindness. We are completely heartbroken. But we rejoice and praise God that she is happy and healthy in her promised inheritance in heaven.