Gilbert CROSS
Age 71 of Lake Elmo Passed away November 22nd, 2020 at his home, lovingly surrounded by family. Gil leaves behind his beloved wife, Kristie; children Gilbert Tyler (Amy), Alison (Matthew) Sturm, and Amanda (Stephen) Fitze; grand children Aria, Kadance, and Owen Sturm, William, and Adeline Fitze; parents, Gilbert and Jean; sister, Linda (Donald) Fila; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to CurePSP at www.curepsp.org. Private Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM Friday, December 4th, 2020 livestreamed. Please see online obituary at https://www.ohalloranmurphy.com/ obituary/Gilbert-Cross for details. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
livestreamed
