|
|
Age 88, of Vadnais Heights Preceded in death by sons-in-law Daniel Sarno, Kevin Claugherty and Blaine Herdegen, sister Philomene Laky, brothers Arnold and Alfred. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Audrey; children Paul (Sonia), Pamela (Robert) Schwarz, Rita Zachman, Cheryl Claugherty, Jacque (John) Jaskulske, Annette Zachman, Melissa Zachman, Janelle Zachman (Jose Belcher) and Lynn Zachman; grandchildren Kara, Kirsten, Kelsey, Michael, Kaitlyn, Sean, Megan, Sophia, Talia, Nicholas, Alexander, Gabriella, Haley and Christian; 4 great grandchildren; also survived by his sister Alberta Lehn and many other living relatives and friends. Former owner of Zachman's WaterCare, longtime member of the Wildwood Lions Club. Mass of Christian burial 11:00 am Friday, February 21st, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Rd. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Wildwood Lions. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020