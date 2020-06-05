Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ethel Kobilka and his loving wife of 59 years Mary Julia (Crane) Kobilka, and sister Mary Jean Warner. Survived by loving children Daniel, Mary Kay Pitts (Chris Jr.), Andy (Mollie), Julie Kobilka; grandchildren, Christopher III, Nickolas (Brittany) and Kelcie Pitts, Callie Briggs (Ricky), Cassie, Caylyn and Carlie Kobilka, Oliver Eiben; great grandchildren, Chloe and Addison Pitts; and many loving relatives and friends. Giles attended Cretin High School and St. Paul Seminary where he met the love of his life Mary in choir practice. Giles worked tirelessly as a non-profit executive in various organizations. His true passions in life were his wife and golf. He loved the game of golf. He was a life long player, volunteer, and recognized member of the Minnesota Golf Association. He earned the title of Minnesota State Lefty Amateur Champion in his early days of playing. He was awarded a namesake award (The Giles Kobilka Award) for his 49 years of service to the MGA. Giles was a long time active member of St. Joseph's Parish in New Hope. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 9th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (8701 36th Ave. N., New Hope). Visitation 4-7 PM, Monday June 8th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 7300 42nd Avenue North, New Hope. Private family burial, Resurrection Cemetery. www.GILLBROTHERS.com NEW HOPE, MN 763-531-1777
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.