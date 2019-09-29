|
Age 84, of South St. Paul Passed away September 25, 2019 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, parents Martin & Mary Novotny, siblings Stella, Marty & Millie, and sister-in-law Donna Beckers. Gillard is survived by daughter, Roxie (Greg) Kronick; sons, Roger (Rose) Novotny & Scott (Amy) Novotny; grandchildren, Bob & Dan Kronick, Trent (Chelsey), Shaina, Nicole, Bridget, Olivia & Nate Novotny; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Brody & Alexis; brothers, Richard (Evelyn) and Alfred Novotny; sister, Gladys Mader; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Betty) Cavanaugh, Joe Beckers; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 1st, at the Church of St. John Vianney, 840 19th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am prior to Mass at church. Private family interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019