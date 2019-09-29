Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St John Vianney Catholic Church
840 19 th Ave
South St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Mother Teresa room
Gillard E. NOVOTNY


1934 - 2019
Gillard E. NOVOTNY Obituary
Age 84, of South St. Paul Passed away September 25, 2019 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, parents Martin & Mary Novotny, siblings Stella, Marty & Millie, and sister-in-law Donna Beckers. Gillard is survived by daughter, Roxie (Greg) Kronick; sons, Roger (Rose) Novotny & Scott (Amy) Novotny; grandchildren, Bob & Dan Kronick, Trent (Chelsey), Shaina, Nicole, Bridget, Olivia & Nate Novotny; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Brody & Alexis; brothers, Richard (Evelyn) and Alfred Novotny; sister, Gladys Mader; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Betty) Cavanaugh, Joe Beckers; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 1st, at the Church of St. John Vianney, 840 19th Ave. No., South St. Paul. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am prior to Mass at church. Private family interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
