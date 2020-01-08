Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. MARY'S ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. MARY'S ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (17th Ave. NE & 5th St.)
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Kristine OLSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Kristine OLSEN Obituary
Age 43, of Blaine Survived by daughter: Sophia Olsen, son: Ryan Heymans, parents: Christopher and Gloria Olsen, sister: Katie (Zack) Wilson, maternal-grand mother: Helen Josul and nephews: JR and Cody. Funeral service at ST. MARY'S ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (17th Ave. NE & 5th St.) Saturday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Due to family allergies, PLEASE NO FLOWERS. Memorials preferred to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -