|
|
Age 43, of Blaine Survived by daughter: Sophia Olsen, son: Ryan Heymans, parents: Christopher and Gloria Olsen, sister: Katie (Zack) Wilson, maternal-grand mother: Helen Josul and nephews: JR and Cody. Funeral service at ST. MARY'S ORTHODOX CATHEDRAL (17th Ave. NE & 5th St.) Saturday at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery. Due to family allergies, PLEASE NO FLOWERS. Memorials preferred to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020