Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gina M. PEDERSON Obituary
Age 52, of Hastings Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 23, 2019, after a brave fight with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Frank Landeen; nana, Carmella Landeen. Survived by loving husband, Marvin; children, Tiffanie (Josh), Bradley (Casey), Jessica & Stefany (Brent); grandchildren, Sophia, Riley & Rickie Tod; mother, Charlene Crane; sisters, Elizabeth, Angela (Sean) & Carmella (Ronnie); also many other family & friends. Gina loved taking adventures with Marv on the motorcycle and summer days filled with gardening. She was a dedicated and hardworking employee at Larkin Hoffman Law Office. Among the many people and things, she cherished; her job of being a legal assistant was close to the top. Gina was beautiful, strong, courageous, inspirational, dedicated, and a fighter. She will be greatly missed. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, March 28th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Funeral Service 10 AM Friday, March 29th, with visitation 9-10 AM prior to the service also at the funeral home. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
