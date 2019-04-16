|
|
Age 63, of Harris, MN, on April 14, 2019 Survived by her children, Sherine Wiberg, Nicholas (Alma) Wiberg and Shonna Wiberg, her mother, Carol Dupre, granddaughter, Alexa Wiberg and grandson Jovany Negrete; sister, Cindy (Lyle) Olson, brother, John (Kim) Dupre. She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott in 2013 and her father Clifford Dupre in 2009. Memorial service 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Harris. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2019