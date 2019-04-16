Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Lutheran Church-Harris
6481 438th St
Harris, MN 55032
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina WIBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina M. WIBERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gina M. WIBERG Obituary
Age 63, of Harris, MN, on April 14, 2019 Survived by her children, Sherine Wiberg, Nicholas (Alma) Wiberg and Shonna Wiberg, her mother, Carol Dupre, granddaughter, Alexa Wiberg and grandson Jovany Negrete; sister, Cindy (Lyle) Olson, brother, John (Kim) Dupre. She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott in 2013 and her father Clifford Dupre in 2009. Memorial service 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Harris. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.