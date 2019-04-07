|
Age 49, of Saint Paul Passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019 in her home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25th from 10-12 at Saint Stanislaus Church, 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul, MN with a luncheon to follow. She was an amazing mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She left behind her two children Laura and Seth, her sister Missy, niece Sami, nephew Kyle, great nephews James and Avery, her four beloved cats and many other family and friends. As Gina would say, although the loss is difficult, this too shall pass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019