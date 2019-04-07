Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Stanislaus Church
398 W. Superior St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina MITCHELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gina MITCHELL Obituary
Age 49, of Saint Paul Passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019 in her home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25th from 10-12 at Saint Stanislaus Church, 398 W. Superior St., St. Paul, MN with a luncheon to follow. She was an amazing mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She left behind her two children Laura and Seth, her sister Missy, niece Sami, nephew Kyle, great nephews James and Avery, her four beloved cats and many other family and friends. As Gina would say, although the loss is difficult, this too shall pass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.