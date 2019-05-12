|
A native of St. Paul, son of the late Herbert J. and Eloise Girard Kohler, preceded in death by his sister, Joan Meehan of New Jersey and his brother, Mark Kohler of St. Paul, he is survived by his sister, Kathleen Westmoreland of Virginia. Fr. Kohler was 81 years old. He was ordained a priest in the Spiritan order September 1963 after which he was assigned to the Spiritan missions in Tanganyika (present-day Tanzania), East Africa, where he engaged in the first evangelization of the Maasai and Sonjo peoples until 1993. He there developed PBC, a rare autoimmune disorder, which precluded his continued work in Africa. In 1996 he was appointed the mission procurator for the US Spiritan Province. He officially retired in 2016 and, after his 25 year illness, died December 18, 2018 and was buried in the Spiritan community cemetery in Bensalem, PA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in St. Paul on May 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 12 to May 19, 2019