Gladys A. (Weber) ORNDORF

Gladys A. (Weber) ORNDORF Obituary
Age 77, of Grafton, WI Formerly of Golden Valley, MN Died peacefully on April 18, 2019, Preceded in death by her husband, John Orndorf, Jr.; brothers, Arnold and Gene Weber; and parents. Survived by her daughter, Patricia; sons, Rick (Ellen), David (Wendy), James (Amadee), Brian (Andrea); grandchildren, Emma, Frank, Maria, Ava, Alex, and Max; her sister, Marlys (Doug); sister-in-law, Pat; and many nieces and nephews. She worked in market research at CRI (now GfK Custom Research) for 25 years. She was an avid reader, and loved her friends and family. No funeral, just a private family gathering. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, via Gill Brothers Funeral Home: https://memorials.gillbrothers.com/gladys-orndorf/3819524/index.php. Donations to Reading is Fundamental (rif.org) or a .
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
