Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at age 97. Preceded in death by husband Louis; son Robert; & six siblings. Survived by children Don (Jeanne), Jean (Chuck) Anderson, Dave (Cheryl); 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren. She will be remembered for bringing joy to many people by playing her accordion. Special thanks to the staff at Elder Haven, Forest Lake, where she resided the past five years. Funeral Service Friday (11/22) 11:00 AM at ST. MARK'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2499 N. Helen St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019