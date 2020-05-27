Gladys E. (LaBarre) GOETSCHEL
Went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020 at the age of 98 1/2. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Walter of 51 years; and sister, Lucille Finn (LaBarre). Survived by daughter, Bonnie (Don) Klatt; grandchildren, Kyle (Pam) Klatt, Nicole (Scott) Mechelke and Maree (Ryan) Pesch; also 9 great-grand children. Thank you to the Encore at Mahtomedi staff and special thanks to the Lakeview Hospice. A private family service will be livestreamed Friday, May 29, 2020 beginning at 1:45 P.M. Please use the following link https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/ obituary/Gladys-Goetschel. Private interment St. John's Cemetery, Baytown. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
