Age 95 Passed away peacefully in Silverdale, Washington on October 29, 2019. In her last days she was surrounded by loved ones; her two daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gladys was born in St. Peter, Minnesota and spent most of her life in either Roseville or St. Peter. She married Henry Victor Stuntebeck in 1946 and they enjoyed 33 wonderful years together until his passing in 1979. Gladys never remarried. They were avid bowlers and card players. They never missed a Minnesota Gopher football game, and enjoyed opening their home to family and friends. Gladys is survived by daughters, Claudia Stuntebeck of Kingston, Washington and Cynthia Fraser of Montecito, California. She enjoyed her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Gladys loved to crochet and made sure each of her children, grand-children and great grand-children had a blanket to stay cozy in and to bring them memories. "Mom loved to sew and made many of our clothes while growing up, but my favorite memory,' says Cindy, 'is when my dance group would gather at our home where mom could measure and sew each one of our dance costumes. This was not an easy feat because we were each in four to eight separate dance numbers." Gladys spent her final years in Washington State. She lived a long and loving life; outliving most of her family and friends. She will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020