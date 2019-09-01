|
Of St. Paul Died unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 She was born at a farm home May 29, 1936 in Lake Benton, MN to William and Mary Prosch. She graduated from Lake Benton High School and Nursing School at Mankato State College. She worked at Fairview Hospital at the Adult Mental Health Unit. She met Bruce Southward and they were married June 22, 1963 in Osseo, MN. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Grubich Prosch and 8 of her 9 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Lori Southward Matson (Scott Kobasick), CO; son, Daniel of St. Paul; sister, Lavonne Bressler, ID; grandchildren, Dustin (Tawnee) Southward, Morgan Matson, CO, Paige Matson, CO, Tatyanna Southward, St. Paul, Taylor Southward, St. Paul; great-grandson Kinston Southward. She is also remembered by her former roommate and now sister-in-law, Barb Southward; also many nieces and nephews. A Remembrance service and Celebration of Life will be held at Fairmount Ave. United Methodist Church, 1523 Fairmount Ave., St. Paul on Saturday, September 7, 1 PM. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service followed by a get-together after the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019