Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Northeast Chapel
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fairmount Ave. United Methodist Church
1523 Fairmount Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairmount Ave. United Methodist Church
1523 Fairmount Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys SOUTHWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys J. SOUTHWARD


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys J. SOUTHWARD Obituary
Of St. Paul Died unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 She was born at a farm home May 29, 1936 in Lake Benton, MN to William and Mary Prosch. She graduated from Lake Benton High School and Nursing School at Mankato State College. She worked at Fairview Hospital at the Adult Mental Health Unit. She met Bruce Southward and they were married June 22, 1963 in Osseo, MN. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Mary Grubich Prosch and 8 of her 9 siblings. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Lori Southward Matson (Scott Kobasick), CO; son, Daniel of St. Paul; sister, Lavonne Bressler, ID; grandchildren, Dustin (Tawnee) Southward, Morgan Matson, CO, Paige Matson, CO, Tatyanna Southward, St. Paul, Taylor Southward, St. Paul; great-grandson Kinston Southward. She is also remembered by her former roommate and now sister-in-law, Barb Southward; also many nieces and nephews. A Remembrance service and Celebration of Life will be held at Fairmount Ave. United Methodist Church, 1523 Fairmount Ave., St. Paul on Saturday, September 7, 1 PM. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service followed by a get-together after the service. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now