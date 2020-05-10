Of Lakeville, MN Passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020 at age 100. She was born in Minneapolis July 6, 1919 to Louis and Hilda (Nyberg) Larson. Shortly after birth, her mother and brother (Glen) passed away. Gladie's father remarried Eleanor Charlotte Dahlstrom who raised Gladie as her own. She had a wonderful childhood and often reminisced about the close connection she had with her Swedish Grandfather. Gladie attended North Senior High School. After graduation, she worked at the Minneapolis retailer John W. Thomas & Company where she gained her independence and was recognized as a hard worker. She was interested and talented in bookkeeping and accounting, attended the University of Minnesota, and then worked as a bookkeeper for W. H. Barber. Gladie met her husband Orrin Clinton Turnquist (Clint) at a church picnic. They were wed on June 6, 1942. They moved to Crookston, MN where Clint accepted a horticulture position at the Northwest School and Station. A few years later they moved to St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, MN when Clint had accepted a horticulture teaching position. They enjoyed living in the small community and raising their family. Gladie was a loyal volunteer. She was an active member of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, several community organizations, and the University of Minnesota Faculty Women's Club. She especially enjoyed volunteering at Dayton's raising money for University of Minnesota women's scholarships. In retirement, Clint and Gladie re-located to rural Farmington, MN. Gladie was an active volunteer at Christiania Lutheran Church and the Dakota County Fair. She also enjoyed being a member of the Chub Lake Charmers. Her passions were music, cooking, gardening, world travel, and being with family. Gladie was very proud of her Swedish heritage and passing along the cherished family traditions to her children and grandchildren. Gladie is preceded in death by her husband Clint, son Richard, daughter in law Barbara, and son in law Todd. She is survived by daughter, Barbara; grandchildren, Sara (Brian), Susan (Lee), Elisabeth (Hugh), Brooks (Kayla), Blake (Rori); eleven great grandchildren; and numerous family friends. Gladie's family would like to thank the amazing staff at both Highview Hills senior care facility and Grace Hospice for the special care and comfort given to her. A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Christiania Lutheran Church Foundation.









