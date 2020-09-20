Age 93 of Chisago City Loving wife, mother and devout Christian passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Born in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on July 9, 1927. Preceded in death by her husband Walter; parents Arvid and Francis Johnson; siblings Norma (Bill) Branch, Mary Lou (Dugan) Anderson and Sonny (Mary Jane) Johnson. Survived by sons Don (Arlene) and Ron; sister Betty (Rick) Richter; and many dear friends and special relatives. Gladys's trademark was her cheerful personality, positive attitude and compassionate heart. She truly cared about others and had a genuine interest in the lives of those she knew. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We want to give the staff at Parmly on the Lake Nursing Home our sincere gratitude for their loving care of her. A private family service will be held to honor her celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Gladys can be sent to your favorite charity
