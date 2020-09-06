1/1
Gladys M. RIDGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95 Peacefully passed away in St. Augustine, Florida on September 1, 2020. Born Gladys Mae Caron on March 15, 1925 to parents, Joseph and Octavia Caron. Preceded in death by loving husband, Michael Ridge, sisters and brothers. Gladys will be dearly missed by daughter Kathy (Avtar) Ghuman, sons Tom (Mary), John (Cindy) and Paul (Renee) Ridge. Grandchildren Sherry, Tom, Kelly, Dan and Amar and great-grandchildren Alice, Nina, David, Corin, Calvin, Mae and Annika. Also survived by brother-in-law, Joe Wachtler, nephews, nieces and good friends. Gladys was born in Weyburn, Canada and grew up in Mendota and St. Paul, MN. She married Michael W. Ridge on May 25, 1946. The family wishes to thank daughter Kathy and her family for taking Mom into their home in Florida and caring for her over the last five years. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Maternity of Mary Church in St. Paul when it is safe for out-of-state family to travel. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved