Age 95 Peacefully passed away in St. Augustine, Florida on September 1, 2020. Born Gladys Mae Caron on March 15, 1925 to parents, Joseph and Octavia Caron. Preceded in death by loving husband, Michael Ridge, sisters and brothers. Gladys will be dearly missed by daughter Kathy (Avtar) Ghuman, sons Tom (Mary), John (Cindy) and Paul (Renee) Ridge. Grandchildren Sherry, Tom, Kelly, Dan and Amar and great-grandchildren Alice, Nina, David, Corin, Calvin, Mae and Annika. Also survived by brother-in-law, Joe Wachtler, nephews, nieces and good friends. Gladys was born in Weyburn, Canada and grew up in Mendota and St. Paul, MN. She married Michael W. Ridge on May 25, 1946. The family wishes to thank daughter Kathy and her family for taking Mom into their home in Florida and caring for her over the last five years. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Maternity of Mary Church in St. Paul when it is safe for out-of-state family to travel. 651-631-2727